Jeff Hamilton’s vision lives on: The Juniper Awards celebrate community impact and fearlessness

Truckee, Calif. – In the face of a devastating diagnosis, Jeff Hamilton refused to let the limitations of pancreatic cancer define him. In his final months, as his body weakened and his prognosis grew more dire, Hamilton expanded his world in ways that would continue to inspire long after his death.

“My world is getting so small; I need to make it bigger,” Hamilton confided to his wife, Carolyn, as he grappled with the news of his cancer metastasis. But instead of shrinking away, he continued to create. Along with Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Hamilton designed a charitable fund—The Jeff Hamilton Legacy Fund—to give back to the community he loved. The fund, launched after Hamilton’s death on January 10, 2023, was crafted to recognize individuals who demonstrate commitment, fearlessness and imagination in their work, art, trade, and sport in the Tahoe Truckee region.

In December, the Hamilton family, together with the selection committee and donors, gathered to honor the recipients of the 2024 Juniper Awards—named for the resilient and beautiful juniper tree Hamilton admired on a walk with Carolyn in October 2022.

“Strong, resilient, and beautiful, with roots that drive through granite to find the drops of water that sustain it,” Hamilton had said of the juniper tree, before proposing the awards take its name. The Juniper Awards honor those whose work and character strengthen the roots of the community.

During the award ceremony on Dec. 14, Carolyn shared a memory of Jeff’s spirit. In the small parking lot of the cancer center, feeling the pressure of the daunting news of metastasis, Hamilton proposed two expansive ideas: “On the unluckiest day of our lives, let’s go buy a lottery ticket, and then let’s go up to the summit.”

The 2024 Juniper Award winners were recognized for their outstanding contributions across six categories: Art, Writing, Trades, Medical Caregiving, Community Impact, and Winter Olympics. Each honoree took the stage to share personal stories of their journeys and what it meant to be recognized. The Fund relies on community members to nominate committed, imaginative and fearless peers, so it felt fitting to Hamilton’s wife to read excerpts from the nominations themselves.

ARTS & PERFORMING ARTS: Christin Hanna

Founder, Creative Director, Lake Tahoe Dance Collective

After dancing in NY and creating the New Chamber Ballet, Hanna knew she wanted to come home to Tahoe to create something remarkable. She is exactly the kind of artist and leader who should be honored as “a prophet in her own country.” She knows big ideas don’t flourish only in big cities. Tahoe residents no longer need to drive to San Francisco to see cutting edge art. She has shown “it can be done.” A friend described “an artist as someone upon whom nothing is wasted.” That’s Christin.

WRITING: Mayumi Peacock

Publisher, Moonshine Ink

Hard-hitting analyses, feel-good essays that tell stories of our people and places, stories about families supporting ailing members, teenagers achieving athletic or cultural dreams, adults getting delight from flora and fauna…heartfelt personal essays conveying the depths of mountain life, and letters addressing rancor, judgment, and joy. Mayumi has boldly and imaginatively stayed committed to her readers and her community. In doing so, she has kept the stories of our little mountain world top of mind with eloquence and tenacity.

COMMUNITY IMPACT: Cindy Maciel

Program Manager, STEPP Sierra Teen Education Parenting Program

Cindy has shown commitment to her work from the day she was hired, 26 years ago. Imaginatively, she collaborates with State, County and local partners to develop mutually beneficial programming ideas and administrative efficiencies for her teen mothers and their babies. Maciel navigates community systems, the courts and the medical community. “NO” is not in her vocabulary. Cindy’s work shows that, YES, just one person can make all the difference.

TRADES: Brent Ferrera

Woodworker, Father, Husband, Volunteer

​​A retired contractor, Brent volunteers for the Truckee Roundhouse, and teaches Woodworking 101 and 102, with Sierra High and the Truckee River School (serving juvenile offenders teaching vocational skills). He embodies fearlessness – he’s friendly, positive, and generous, and you’d never know the personal battle Brent is facing. He builds Adirondack chairs from skis to donate to various nonprofit auctions. He mentors so many in our community and helps the Roundhouse repair and maintain equipment. He gives tirelessly with his whole heart, committed to uplifting our community and sharing his genuine love of woodworking with all who want to learn.

MEDICAL CAREGIVING: Arlette Tormey

Tahoe Forest Cancer Center Lead Staff Nurse & Educator, MS, RN, OCN, CRNI

Being an oncology nurse means taking care of your heroes, dog walkers, neighbors, favorite clerk at Safeway, friends, and even people you might not have good relationships with. All this during the most scary and vulnerable time in their life. Arlette is the nurse who will listen to your loved one as they reflect on their life accomplishments and future goals. When she gets home, or wakes up in the middle of the night, she will be thinking about the advice she forgot to tell her patient and come back the next day (even if it is her day off) to call them. She is the detective who combs through a patient’s chart and has meaningful conversations to make sure she can help solve whatever problem they are facing. She does the research and teaches her colleagues how to use equipment and apply technology.

WINTER OLYMPICS: AJ Hurt, Hahna Norman, JC Schoonmaker, Cody LaPlante

AJ Hurt (Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team)

AJ is fearless on challenging courses, pushing boundaries with her daring runs in slalom and giant slalom events. Her imagination is reflected in her ability to adapt and innovate, finding unique lines down the mountain that set her apart from her peers. Her performance at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics further demonstrated her commitment to excellence, as she represented the United States with pride and determination.

Hahna Norman (HydroFlask U.S. Snowboard Team, Slopestyle)

Commitment to the sport is evident in Hahna’s rapid progression through the ranks, earning her top finishes in Nor-Am Cup events and securing her place among the elite snowboard cross athletes. Hahna’s fearless approach to the sport is what sets her apart. She is known for her boldness on the course, attacking challenging sections with confidence and pushing her limits to outperform her competitors. Imagination is at the core of Norman’s success, as she continuously innovates her techniques and strategies.

JC Schoonmaker (Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team)

JC is deeply committed to cross-country skiing, aiming not just for medals but to become the best skier in the world. At a young age, Schoonmaker is already competing at an elite level, and his potential suggests even greater achievements ahead. His fearlessness is evident in every race—JC relentlessly pushes his limits, enduring the extreme physical demands of cross-country skiing with unyielding determination. His combination of commitment, imagination, and fearlessness makes JC a standout competitor with a bright future.

Cody LaPlante (Stifel U.S. Freeski Team, Slopestyle)

Cody exemplifies style, class, and the ability to go big in the world of freeskiing. His fearless approach to freeskiing and commitment to pushing the boundaries are evident in his recent results, where he consistently ranks among the best. Cody’s blend of commitment, imagination, and fearlessness is driving him to new heights, and he is poised to continue innovating and leading in the sport of freeskiing.

While several athletes could not attend, many sent messages of gratitude, expressing how meaningful the award is to them.

The Juniper Awards ceremony was not only a celebration of these individuals but also a reminder of the legacy Jeff Hamilton left behind—one of resilience, creativity, and above all, expansion.

“It feels so good that so many people came independently, bravely, enthusiastically in the first storm of the year, and then everyone left as one big family. I love the idea that this fund is moving people. I am so grateful that people felt moved tonight,” Carolyn Hamilton said.

Through the Juniper Awards, Hamilton’s vision will continue to embolden individuals to be committed, fearless and imaginative, making our community stronger.

For more information about the recipients and the fund, please visit JeffHamiltonLegacyFund.com

