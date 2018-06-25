Congressional candidate Morse challenges Rep. McClintock to series of debates

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Today, the Morse for Congress campaign challenged incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock to participate in four debates ahead of the November general election. Morse has specifically proposed holding one debate in each region of the 4th Congressional District – the Roseville area, the Lake Tahoe area, the Sierra Foothills, and the Mother Lode – to ensure that voters across all ten counties can attend and participate.

Morse’s campaign sent a letter outlining the challenge to the McClintock team earlier today. If agreed to, the terms, logistics, and ticket availability will be sorted out between the camps ahead of the first debate.

Morse has participated in 16 different forums and debates across the 4th district. She also kicked off her campaign with a listening tour that took her to all ten counties.