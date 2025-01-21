Jimmy King’s 50-year legacy at Palisades Tahoe lives on in new role

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – After a half-century of service at Palisades Tahoe, Jimmy King, a central figure in the resort’s evolution, has transitioned into a new role as Senior Advisor. King, who served as Mountain Manager for over 30 years, leaves behind a legacy of innovation and leadership. Although stepping back from daily operations, his deep expertise will remain a guiding force for the resort’s next chapter.

Kyle Crezee, now the new Mountain Manager, and Chris Woo, the newly appointed Assistant Mountain Manager, will take over daily operations. Both leaders have worked alongside King for years, benefiting from his mentorship and extensive knowledge.

“ I’m extremely stoked to be advising and watching and keeping my eyes and ears open to make sure it does go right,” King said.

Even though he is passing the torch to a new Mountain Manager, King isn’t anywhere close to done with Palisades. Provided / Palisades Tahoe

King’s tenure at Palisades Tahoe began on November 13, 1973, when he joined the lift maintenance team. From his first days, King stood out for his unmatched dedication and skill. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming one of the country’s few specialists in cable splicing—a critical skill for maintaining ski lifts.

Over the decades, King’s fingerprints can be found on many of Palisades Tahoe’s most notable achievements. He played a lead role in constructing several of the resort’s lifts, including KT-22, Silverado, Shirley Lake, and Granite Chief. His dedication extended beyond the job site; he often worked through extreme conditions, ensuring the mountain was operational no matter what nature threw its way.

“We start early every morning. It doesn’t matter if the sun’s shining or it’s a full on blizzard,” King said. Every morning, every chair on every lift has to be inspected.

The resort’s history is dotted with challenging moments that tested the team’s resilience. King vividly remembers the devastating floods of 1996-1997 that closed the resort for three weeks. “We rebuilt sewer lines, power systems, and lift towers—all in-house. We even brought in a helicopter from Oregon to help. It was all hands on deck,” he said.

King’s leadership style was rooted in action. Whether arriving at the mountain before dawn to clear snow in hurricane-force winds or coordinating emergency repairs during outages, he always worked shoulder-to-shoulder with his team.

His contributions extended beyond Palisades. King volunteered during critical crises, including the Caldor Fire, where he led a team to help rebuild lifts at Sierra-at-Tahoe, entirely of his own accord.

As Senior Advisor, King’s focus will now turn to sharing his invaluable knowledge with the next generation. “I’ve always loved teaching,” King said, noting his status as one of only 20 cable splicers in the U.S. “It’s important to ensure these skills aren’t lost.” He has already begun training staff on specialized tasks, such as working with helicopters for lift maintenance and avalanche control.

Looking back, King marvels at how much the resort and the ski industry have evolved. “When I first started here, the lifts were so small and so slow. We still have some of the original lifts, which are really neat, but the majority of all the lifts have been redone,” King said. “The snow cats used to be little tiny tractors. And now we have $300,000 to $400,000 snowcats that just do amazing grooming jobs. Gold Coast up on top used to be just this small, funky wooden place–and now it has big glass windows and all this state of the art technology.”

Today, Palisades Tahoe is a world-class resort with high-speed lifts, state-of-the-art snowcats, and expansive glass-walled lodges. However, King treasures the challenges that came with earlier days. Heavy snow years like ‘Snowmageddon’ three years ago were his favorite—digging out lifts and roads in a snowcat during a blizzard.

“Bring me the storms. Keep them coming,” King said. “You have no idea how spectacular it is up on the mountain in the middle of a blizzard.”

Though King’s title has changed, his enduring passion for the mountain and commitment to its future ensures his legacy will remain deeply woven into the slopes and culture of Palisades Tahoe.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.