Jobless rates rise in November

Unemployment rates ticked up a bit from October to November not only statewide but in Carson City and Reno/Sparks.

In the statewide numbers, the raw, non-adjusted rate went from 4.8 percent to 4.9 percent. Carson City went up two tenths to 5 percent and Reno/Sparks up a tenth to 4 percent.

Las Vegas was flat at 5.1 percent.

But economist Bill Anderson of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said all markets in the state experienced solid job growth over the past year and there are now about 41,000 more jobs in the state than there were just six months ago.

In addition, he said 16 of Nevada’s 17 counties experienced wage increases this past quarter. At 7.6 percent, he said Carson City’s wage increase was significantly greater than the state as a whole. There are now a record 1.35 million people employed in the Silver State.

Double digit unemployment rates are gone with the highest rate just 6.4 percent in Nye County. The lowest unemployment rates are in Eureka (2.9 percent) and Elko (3.4 percent).