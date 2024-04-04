Joe Funk anchors Kitchen Dwellers’ wild ride

Kitchen Dwellers

Provided

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – When the Kitchen Dwellers take the stage, whether it’s at an intimate club or a massive festival, many eyes are drawn to the man holding down the low-end, Joe Funk.

As the band’s upright bassist and vocalist, Funk’s undeniable presence, masterful groove, and rich vocals are one anchoring force that helps propel the acclaimed Montana quartet through their boundary-pushing sonic explorations.

On Saturday, Funk, Shawn Swain on mandolin, Torrin Daniels on banjo, and Max Davies on acoustic guitar will bring their electrifying live show to The Plaza Bar for a special 21+ Grass After Dark event. It will treat audiences to a healthy dose of Kitchen Dwellers’ signature fusion of bluegrass, folk, and rock.

While the band is a powerhouse of talent, Funk’s irresistible bass lines often capture the audience’s attention.

This can be heard in the Kitchen Dwellers’ newly dropped fourth studio album Seven Devils. It’s produced by Grammy-winner Glenn Brown and inspired by Dante’s “Divine Comedy.” The record guides listeners on an extraordinary journey through the Seven Deadly Sins, with each track representing a different vice.

Funk’s bass lines and vocals are a grounding force, providing a solid foundation for the band’s intricate compositions and dizzying instrumental odyssey.

His ability to simultaneously lock in a groove while his band mates soar has made Funk an invaluable part of the Kitchen Dwellers’ live explosion. From blistering bluegrass breakdowns to psychedelic rock excursions, Funk’s deep pocket and infectious energy keep the music tethered, even as it ventures into uncharted territory.

For Funk, it’s more than just laying down sick bass lines or delivering powerful vocals, it’s about forging a genuine connection with the audience and creating a shared experience that transcends the music.

“Success for me is the energy in the live show and the connection to the audience,” Funk said. “…. That’s why I do this.”

Since 2015, the Kitchen Dwellers’ packed touring schedule has seen the band hit more than 100 cities across the U.S. and Mexico yearly.

Funk and his bandmates have honed their craft and cultivated a loyal fan base through hard work, talent, and an unwavering commitment to their art.

Funk’s pre-show rituals are as unique as his playing style. Funk explores the local scene, gets the vibe of the people, and fuels his passion for regenerative agriculture by eating meat.

“I’m very passionate about regenerative agriculture and the health benefits of animal products and eating meat in one’s life,” Funk said. “I always try to eat a steak or animal protein before a show.”

Then there’s the band’s quirky “quack” tradition, a nod to the classic 1992 film The Mighty Ducks.

“Before we go on every night, we do the quack,” Funk explains. “It’s based on the Mighty Ducks, a kids; movie from the 90s, and so we say quack, quack, quack a bunch. And then at the end instead of saying Go Ducks, we say No Fucks.”

Then the band members put their hands together and say quack.

“I do not know the origin of that, but it has been around since I can remember,” Funk said.

Funk and his bandmates approach each performance intentionally, which bleeds into their high-energy shows.

So, whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, catch the Kitchen Dwellers when they bring their wild musical ride to The Plaza Bar on Saturday night.

With Funk’s unstoppable grooves leading the charge, it’s sure to be a night of unforgettable music, unbridled energy, and the kind of communal experience that only the true greats can conjure.

This Grass After Dark – Late Night Event is a separate ticket from the WinterWonderGrass Festival. To see the Kitchen Dwellers on Saturday at 10:30 p.m., go to https://www.tixr.com/groups/wwgca/events/winterwondergrass-palisades-tahoe-ca-72093

The Kitchen Dwellers will also play on the main stage Sunday at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, go to https://www.tixr.com/groups/wwgca/events/winterwondergrass-palisades-tahoe-ca-72093