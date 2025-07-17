Join the CliftonStrengths® Workshop in Truckee for professional growth

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce and Next Level Leadership is excited to invite community members to a unique, hands-on professional development experience: the CliftonStrengths® Workshop – “You… But With a User’s Manual” on Tuesday, July 29, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Truckee Town Hall.

Led by Susan Giacobazzi, a Certified CliftonStrengths® Coach and Workplace Communication expert, this dynamic workshop is designed to help participants understand and apply their CliftonStrengths® 34 profile to improve performance, relationships, and decision-making.

Whether you’re an experienced professional, just starting your career, or going through a major transition, this session will help you:

Discover what energizes and drains you

Recognize patterns in how you show up at work and in relationships

Celebrate how you are uniquely wired

Shift your focus from fixing weaknesses to maximizing strengths

This is a high-impact opportunity to gain deeper self-awareness and actionable insights that can be immediately applied in both personal and professional settings.

Participants will also get a preview of Next Level Leadership, a program developed in partnership with the Truckee Chamber and also led by Susan Giacobazzi. Next Level Leadership kicks off a new cohort in September and is tailored for individuals seeking to grow their voice, confidence, and leadership presence in the workplace and beyond.

Visit truckee.com to register for the workshop and learn more.