Jones Fire now 100% contained; engines will remain on scene for 2 weeks
Despite the Jones Fire reaching 100% containment, at least two engines will be on site for the next couple of weeks.
Officials said the fire — which started early Aug. 17 and burned 705 acres — was contained Friday, though it could still issue smoke. That’s why firefighters will watch it.
“Someone will be assigned to that fire every day,” said Jim Mathias, division chief for Cal Fire.
The Jones Fire destroyed 21 buildings, many of them homes, Cal Fire has said. However, no one lost their life, Mathias said.
“Anytime someone loses a home, I take that pretty hard,” he added.
The division chief called the Jones Fire physically demanding. It started during intense heat and on steep terrain.
“This fire, 2, 3 o’clock in the morning, it was 80 degrees in that canyon,” Mathias said.
The chief praised the cooperation between the different agencies that worked together on fighting the blaze.
“All the firefighters are all pushing in the same direction,” he said.
To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User