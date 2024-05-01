Journey to harmony – Fifth Element Healing Center a place for peace

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – On the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, a haven of holistic healing and rejuvenation awaits: Fifth Element Healing Center. Surrounded by Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty, this sanctuary offers more than just relaxation; it’s a transformative lifestyle towards holistic well-being. From ancient healing modalities to modern wellness practices in their services, Fifth Element Healing Center is a centralized hub where mind, body, and spirit connect for an experience unlike any other.

Co-owners and founders of Fifth Element Healing Center, Marianne Schneider and Evon Eisenberg, have known each other for over 20 years, and bring over 40 years of experience to the community. The duo initially met taking a class together all about the study of the natural world and its natural energy; in turn, inspiring the name Fifth Element Healing Center.

Marianne Schneider and Evon Eisenber Provided

Since 2015, Fifth Element Healing Center has been serving as a viable resource for holistic health and wellness in the Kings Beach community, providing niche wellness services to their customers.

“Our main focus at Fifth Element Healing Center is for people to have self responsibility,” Eisenberg said. “That means that they understand that the way that they can heal from sickness, trauma, or drama in their lives is by taking self-responsibility. That’s what we really try to help with how they can take that responsibility and face it head-on during their time with us. Whether it’s an energy session, a sound healing session, or a massage; it’s about empowering that person for self responsibility.”

Eisenberg continues, stating that someone taking control of their own self responsibility isn’t selfish, but more so, makes the world an overall better place.

Reflecting on the past several years, the wellness center felt the unanimous sting from being forced to shut their doors during the pandemic, but since being able to reopen, business has been thriving, providing members with a sense of stability in their community once again.

“With people coming back into [our] community after that long period of isolation, I think a lot more people are proactively looking for community, and that’s one of our big focuses as a business,” Eisenberg said. “We want to give people the opportunity to come together, at least once a month, and be present with where they are, who they are, and where they live.”

The pandemic also presented the duo with the opportunity to provide their services both in-person and virtually, which is still available today.

Fifth Element Healing Center offers various hands-on services, including energy healing, amplified energy healing, angelic energy healing, raindrop healing, children’s energy healing,

and massage. On a recurring basis, the wellness center also offers a sound healing program for their clientele and community members to come experience.

“We offer hands-on energy work with sound healing regularly on a monthly basis,” Schneider said. “It’s typically meditation with sound healing or reiki with sound healing. And we’re excited to be hosting some new services and experiences coming up, as well.”

New services that Fifth Element Healing Center is integrating include new sound bowls to further enhance the sound healing class experience for virtual class members. Most recently, the opportunity to bring Scheider and Eisenberg’s expertise to a larger community in the Lake Tahoe Basin has presented itself, as well.

“We were approached by one of our class members to bring what we do to a larger, local community,” Eisenberg said. “We’re going to be doing events in Incline Village as well as in Tahoe City. Those [events] aren’t just our regular offerings, they are going to be specific in adult and child services, making an inclusive experience for families to experience our offerings together in unison. We want to make a space for parents and children to come enjoy the experience without the worry of being disruptive.”

Embedding the desire to be a centralized platform for wellness inclusivity, in addition to this upcoming unique experience for families, the duo will also be offering adults-only class experiences as well as offering services with a Spanish translator, expanding their wellness services to a broader network of the community.

With a strong belief in centralized alignment, Fifth Element Healing Center has also been working on creating a brand-new service for the upcoming summer season called “Sacred Sights around Tahoe,” which connects special locations around the lake, such as Eagle Rock, Valhalla, and others, with individuals on a unique level, while also honoring the historic ancestors of the area.

“We want to take people to several sites around the lake in a day, and do personalized activations for connecting with that part of the lake, that part of your body, and that part of the world,” Eisenberg said. “In turn, culminating in a complete alignment with the places we’ve been.”

Offering weekly regular classes as well as special events and personalized experiences to the community, Fifth Element Healing Center is progressively looking forward to continuing to grow and enhance their offerings to their clientele. In effort of that, the wellness center is also bringing advanced class experiences to their services menu, expected to be available in the upcoming fall season.

Looking forward, Fifth Element Healing Center is eager to continue to grow rooted within the North Lake Tahoe community.

“We believe that life isn’t stagnant, the information that comes in for us isn’t stagnant, and so as that information changes, we want to proactively incorporate the new language and understanding and give that to the future generations,” Eisenberg said. “To us, we know that this is the foundation for a happier world.”

The duo encourages the local community that to get involved in supporting Fifth Element Healing Center is to be involved with your connection to Lake Tahoe.

“Community members can help us by continuing to be grateful for where we live, and in that gratitude, we want to take care of the community itself and the place where we live,” Eisenberg said. “Having gratitude for the place you live is essential. The community can continue to be grateful of the amazing place we all get to call home.”

“There’s a powerful ripple effect in taking self responsibility,” Schneider said. “When we take care of ourselves, it ripples out into those around us. It’s that one drop of water in the ocean. You aren’t a drop in the ocean, you’re an ocean in a drop of water. Each individual counts. What we’re putting out could be the one thing that changes what the whole world needs.”

Fifth Element Healing Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for services. For more information on Fifth Element Healing Center, visit 5ehc.love , or call 530-448-4220. Fifth Element Healing Center is located at 8611 N Lake Tahoe Boulevard, Kings Beach, Calif. 96143.