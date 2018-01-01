Judges filing starts Tuesday

Election filing for judges starts Tuesday, Jan. 2, as the gavel drops on the first official race of the 2018 election season.

Carson Valley residents Cassandra Jones and Erik Levin have both announced their intention to file for East Fork Justice of the Peace.

The seat is being vacated by Tom Perkins, who has held it since being appointed in 2010. He was elected to the full term that expires next year in 2012.

Both of Douglas County’s justice of the peace seats are up for eletion. Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson has yet to announce whether he’s seeking re-election to the position he’s held since the turn of the century. Next year will see the completion of his second term.

Nevada separates filing for judges from those of other candidates to give them more time to raise money if they have an opponent.

Judges are prohibited from collecting campaign contributions until the filing period is over on Jan. 12, and then only if they have an opponent.