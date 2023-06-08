July Fourth celebration at West End Beach

This celebration is the only live firework show in Truckee.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks at West End Beach, a beloved tradition for Truckee residents and visitors alike, is returning this year.

Each year, the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District puts on the beach event which features live music, games, food, fireworks, and fun. It is a family-oriented event, with plenty of activities to entertain any age.

The beach opens at 9 a.m., with games and music running from 1:30-8 p.m. Games range from egg tosses, three-legged races, sack races, tug of war, hula hoop, and pie eating contests. As all ages join in on the fun – through the egg spattering, tripping over the bags, and wiping the pie plates clean – the smiles and memories are what make these activities so enjoyable. Dance through the day, and into the night with live music from 6th Sense, Steel Sparrows, Wild Ginger, Matt Axton, and Blues Monsters. A BBQ will be provided by the Rotary Club as well.

The fireworks display will kick off at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. TDRPD provides the only fireworks in Truckee on July Fourth. Providing the community with such a beautiful and fun tradition is something TDRPD is proud to do. Additionally, they are always performed with the utmost safety, being aimed above Donner Lake, and with the Fire Marshal on site helping to make the go/no-go call minutes before the show.

TDRPD cares greatly about the environment and any impact the West End Beach event could have on Donner Lake and the surrounding area. To mitigate the potential impacts and prevent losing a beloved community event, TDRPD has created a community clean-up day on July 5th. This will focus on cleaning up litter from West End Beach, as well as the public piers and the nearby neighborhoods. With the addition of a community cleanup day, TDRPD is working to make their 4th of July event a sustainable event for years to come.

As a part of this green effort, TDRPD will be providing more trash cans and porta-potties in the area. TDPRD also is encouraging anyone able to bike to the event. There will be a bike valet to help make biking a realistic option. This is also intended to help with parking and traffic on Donner Pass Road, as there will be less cars driving to and from the event.

Tickets are sold at the Community Recreation Center with proof of residency, and can only be purchased prior to the event. They will remain at $10 a ticket this year to keep the event affordable for our residents. It is one of the few 4th of July events in the region that is catered to our local community, rather than tourism.

To purchase tickets, visit the Community Recreation Center main office. To sponsor the event, or donate to help TDRPD with the rising costs of the event, visit https://tdrpd.org/220/4th-of-July . The 4th of July and fireworks at West End Beach are treasured experiences that TDRPD is proud to provide for our community. We hope to see you there!