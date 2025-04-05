Jump at the pump: Another week of rising California gas prices

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – Gas prices made a bigger jump this past week, with the average for a gallon of regular gasoline going up in California by more than 25 cents to $4.91. The national average is also up by more than 10 cents to $3.26. The last time the national average reached $3.26 was back in September, consistent with the seasonal shift.



“Several factors are driving up the cost of gasoline including refinery maintenance and the switch to summer blend gasoline,” said AAA Northern California Spokesperson Doug Johnson. “Despite the increase, current gas prices remain below what they were this time last year.”



Fuel Prices Around the State:



San Francisco: $5.17

Oakland: $5.05

San Jose: $5.05

Sacramento: $4.98

Fresno: $4.88

Stockton: $4.86



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.64 b/d last week to 8.49. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 239.1 million barrels to 237.6. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.3 million barrels per day.



Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 51 cents to settle at $71.71 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 6.2 million bar-rels from the previous week. At 439.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.



EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 34 cents. In California that price stayed at 35 cents.



State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.91), Hawaii ($4.52), Washington ($4.30), Nevada ($3.99), Oregon ($3.93), Alaska ($3.53), Illinois ($3.52), Arizona ($3.42), Idaho ($3.38), and Pennsylvania ($3.37).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.74), Tennessee ($2.80), Oklahoma ($2.81), Louisiana ($2.82), Alabama ($2.85), Texas ($2.87), Arkansas ($2.87), Kansas ($2.87), South Carolina ($2.87), and Kentucky ($2.89).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (56 cents), West Virginia (46 cents), Montana (44 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), South Carolina (42 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Alaska (41 cents), Kentucky (40 cents), Louisiana (40 cents), and New Hampshire (40 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Iowa (26 cents), North Dakota (26 cents), Nebraska (27 cents), Delaware (27 cents), Texas (29 cents), Washington, DC (30 cents), Utah (30 cents), and Maryland (30 cents).



Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA Mobile App , now available on CarPlay. Find current fuel prices at GasPrices.AAA.com .