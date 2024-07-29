Junior golf programs flourish in Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As the popularity of golf surges, Lake Tahoe’s junior golf programs are leading the way, nurturing the next generation of golfers. These initiatives go beyond improving skills on the greens; they instill life lessons that extend into the broader community. In a region known for its action sports, golf offers a unique balance, demanding precision and fostering self-competition.

A dedicated committee of local professionals leads these programs, providing accessible opportunities for hundreds of children across all ages and abilities. From four-year-olds taking their first swings in the PGA Jr. League Skills Development program to graduating seniors heading off to college golf teams, there’s a place for everyone. Despite the popularity of sports like Little League and local ski teams, many parents remain unaware that golf is a viable option for their children. The PGA Jr. League addresses this gap with an inclusive blend of team competition and professional coaching tailored to each age and ability level. The goal is to foster a lifelong passion for the game, supported by opportunities for discounted green fees, season passes, competitive tournaments, and personal instruction.

Entry-Level Offerings

Golf in Schools: This initiative brings golf directly to educational institutions, offering children a chance to learn the basics of the sport in a familiar environment. It’s a fantastic introduction for those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to play golf.

PGA Jr. League 13U: This nationwide program provides a team-based, inclusive environment for young golfers. With expert coaching and a focus on teamwork, it nurtures camaraderie and sportsmanship. At Ponderosa Golf Course, the program includes:

– Ages 6-9 Skill Development: 25 kids registered

– Ages 10-13 Skills Development: 22 kids registered

– 13U Competitive Travel Team: 13 kids registered, playing matches against teams from Old Greenwood, Martis Camp, and Tahoe Donner.

Advanced Programs

Tahoe Truckee Jr. Golf Tour: For those aiming to elevate their game, this tour provides a competitive platform for all ages. It hones skills and introduces young golfers to the excitement of tournament play, with events at premier courses like Old Greenwood, Tahoe Donner, and Northstar.

High School Varsity: Both Tahoe City and Truckee high schools feature successful teams, including recent state champions.

13-17U PGA Jr. League: Designed for older juniors transitioning from the 13U program, this league offers a pathway to varsity golf. Hosted by Northstar Golf Course, it features local and regional matches with opportunities for all-star play.

For Jason Waters, who manages the local PGA Jr. League in Truckee, overseeing these programs is a deeply personal full-circle moment. Growing up in Truckee, Waters played his first rounds of golf at Ponderosa with his grandfather at age six. After high school, he attended the Professional Golf Management program at Arizona State University, determined to make golf his career.

Returning home, he worked as a local PGA professional, managing operations and teaching lessons. Later, he transitioned into residential real estate but stayed active in golf, eventually taking over the local PGA Jr. League team at Ponderosa Golf Course. Over three years, he has grown the program from six to over 60 kids, thanks to the flexibility his real estate career provides and the supportive environment at Ponderosa.

The short golf season in Tahoe often leaves local PGA members too busy to focus on youth programs. But Waters’ unique situation allows him to dedicate the necessary time to ensure these programs thrive.

“Many on our local golf committee share a deep passion for the sport, despite their professional commitments outside the golf industry,” Waters said.

Recent North Tahoe Graduate and Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour alum, Libby Webb, had the great honor of being invited to the National High School Golf Invitational due to her success at the Girls Golf State championship this past fall.

The annual tournament invites state championship individuals and teams from across the country to compete at the highest level in this three-day event hosted by the National High School Golf Association in conjunction with PGA of America. This year’s tournament was held at the new PGA of America Headquarters in Frisco, Texas, featuring a strong field.

Webb traveled to the event with her parents, Matt and Joanna Webb, with additional support from her long-time coaches and family friends Kirsten Harris and Kyle Culbreth. Despite very hot and humid conditions, Webb played well all three tournament days, shooting rounds of 88, 95, and 92 at challenging courses, finishing 181st in the stacked 208-player field.

Webb teeing it up day one at Fields Ranch West. Provided / Kirsten Harris

“It was an incredible experience and so cool to see girls playing at such a high level. The winning player, Leigh Chien of Southern California, shot a remarkable 17 under par over the three rounds. Just the opportunity to spend time at the headquarters was special in itself; there was golf everywhere we looked. We could not be more proud of Libby and excited to see where golf takes her next!” Coach Kirsten Harris, who has coached Libby as a junior golfer through the PGA Jr. League Program at Tahoe City Golf Course and served as her head coach at North Tahoe High School, said.

Webb is heading to Napa Valley College this fall to pursue her dream of playing collegiate golf.

Thanks to the incredible Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour founded by Doug Flynn and the PGA Jr. League program hosted by Tahoe City Golf Course, with support from the Tahoe City Public Utilities District and Golf Course Manager Bob Bonino, North Tahoe continues to produce remarkably talented junior, high school, and college-bound golfers.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.