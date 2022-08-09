Juvenile arrested after fleeing traffic stop in North Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A juvenile driver who drove away from a deputy during a traffic stop last week was later found and arrested, authorities announced on Monday.

A Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and conducted a traffic stop on State Route 28.

After the deputy exited his vehicle to contact the driver, the driver took off at a high rate of speed, said the report.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it, but the license plate number was already recorded. During an investigation, the deputy found a Tahoe Vista address associated with the vehicle and found the vehicle in question.

Several deputies then responded to the residence and contacted the suspect driver, a 15-year old male juvenile who was arrested for evading and driving without a license.

“While we hope the juvenile learned a very valuable lesson, we want everyone to know you can’t escape from our deputies – they will find you and arrest you,” said a Facebook post. “Kudos to the tenacious deputy who tracked the juvenile driver down even after losing sight of his vehicle, and we are grateful the deputy was not injured when the juvenile fled from the traffic stop.”