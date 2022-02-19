Katie Biggers named executive director of Tahoe City Downtown Association

The nonprofit Tahoe City Downtown Association Board of Directors has announced that Katie Biggers has been selected as the organization’s new Executive Director. Biggers will lead the organization as it continues its efforts to maintain a vibrant and prosperous place to live, work, play and visit. She joins the organization as two new members have been welcomed to the Board of Directors, and Tahoe City Downtown Association resumes efforts to welcome the return of its signature events in 2022.

Since 2019, Biggers has worked as the Chamber Manager and Senior Event Specialist for the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. In that role, she was responsible for the management and facilitation of all Chamber of Commerce activities, as well as special event sponsorship, event selection and management, creation and execution of all contracts, budget management, communications, and on-site event promotion and activation. During her tenure, Biggers was instrumental in the execution of rent relief and other programs designed to aid local business owners.

“Katie’s background and experience working collaboratively with many of the businesses in Tahoe City make her the ideal person to serve as the Tahoe City Downtown Association’s Executive Director,” said Robb Olson, Tahoe City Downtown Association Board president. “With her at the helm of the organization, the TCDA is well-suited to successfully bring back some of the key events and business building initiatives that Tahoe City has long been known for. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we’re excited to bring her on and to continue our support for the Tahoe City business community.”

Prior to joining the NLTRA, Biggers held positions in Vail, Colorado as the Events and Sponsorship Manager of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and the Event Coordinator and Assistant Development Director of the Vail Mountain School. She started her career as the Special Events Coordinator of the Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust contributing to major fundraising efforts for the organization such as The Taste of the Vineyard and weddings at some of the island’s most iconic wedding venues.

“I’m passionate about this community and thrilled to be part of the effort to build a bright future for Tahoe City,” said Biggers. “I am eager to get started, and confident that my previous experience with the NLTRA and the Chamber, along with my extensive event production background will be an asset to the Tahoe City Downtown Association and the local business community it represents. As we move forward with economic vitality projects and bring back popular high-quality live events, we have tremendous opportunities to share our incredible mountain town culture with residents and visitors alike.”

In addition to Biggers’ appointment, Tahoe City Downtown Association has welcomed Meghan Polite of Tahoe Fullers and Jennifer Schaller of MOBO Law, LLP as new members of its Board of Directors. Comprised of 11 local business owners representing a variety of different industries, the Tahoe City Downtown Association Board of Directors also includes: Gail Scoville, North Lake Tahoe Kiwanis/Snowfest!; Kendall Galka, McClintock Accountancy Corporation; Melissa Siig, Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema; Sahra Otero, Heartwood Floristry & Planterium; Bill Dietz, Tahoe Luxury Properties; Gary Davis, JK Architecture Engineering; Katherine Hill, The Tahoe Weekly; Robb Olson, Land to Living; Sherina Kreul, Plumas Bank.

A board member of Truckee North Tahoe Lacrosse and the High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation, Biggers is also a U12 coach of the Truckee Tribe Lacrosse team and has been a mentor for SOS Outreach for three years. She has been involved with various regional and county business advocacy, sustainability and transportation-related committees and is a 2020 graduate of the Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program. Biggers lives in Tahoe City with her dog, Tash. She will assume her new role on Feb. 28.

