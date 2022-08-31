Keep Tahoe Blue hosting Labor Day cleanup in Kings Beach

More than 500 volunteers showed up to pick up trash on Tahoe beaches as part of the 5th annual Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue Cleanup. There will be a beach cleanup in Kings Beach following Labor Day weekend, on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Hannah Jones/Sierra Sun

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Blue Crew will be hosting a clean up following Labor Day weekend celebrations which normally leave beaches covered in trash, which can affect wildlife and lake clarity.

Residents are invited to participate for free in Kings Beach at the local public beaches from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, with final details sent out online after registering for the event. Walk-ins are also welcome, but will need to complete a volunteer waiver on site.

Participants should bring a water bottle and sunscreen and should wear comfy clothing that could potentially get dirty. In addition, participants should bring snacks and clean up gloves if they have them.

Tahoe Blue Crews will provide cleanup materials, gloves and hand sanitizer, refreshments, and cool giveaways. For more information, visit keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons .