Keep Tahoe Blue hosting Labor Day cleanup in Kings Beach
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Blue Crew will be hosting a clean up following Labor Day weekend celebrations which normally leave beaches covered in trash, which can affect wildlife and lake clarity.
Residents are invited to participate for free in Kings Beach at the local public beaches from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, with final details sent out online after registering for the event. Walk-ins are also welcome, but will need to complete a volunteer waiver on site.
Participants should bring a water bottle and sunscreen and should wear comfy clothing that could potentially get dirty. In addition, participants should bring snacks and clean up gloves if they have them.
Tahoe Blue Crews will provide cleanup materials, gloves and hand sanitizer, refreshments, and cool giveaways. For more information, visit keeptahoeblue.org/events-activities-lessons.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User