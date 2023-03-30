Keep Truckee Green to host Fixit Clinic

The fixit clinic will be held April 24 from 4-7 p.m.

Provided / Keep Truckee Green

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Celebrate Earth Day with Keep Truckee Green by giving a second life to your broken household items. The town’s sustainability program is hosting a Fixit Clinic, allowing residents to repair household items likes broken electronics, furniture, clothing, outdoor gear, and more.

“Fixit Coaches” from the Truckee Roundhouse will be on hand to assist attendees through the repair process. At past Fixit Clinics, they’ve repaired items from toaster ovens, wooden chairs, to lamps, puffy jackets and denim.

“Bring in what you got, our “Fixit Coaches” are up for the challenge!” a Keep Truckee Green press release stated.

Repair is a sustainable act that encourages reusing resources at hand rather than purchasing new. All tools provided, and all ages welcome.

The event will be held on April 24 from 4-7 p.m. at Truckee Roundhouse – located near Tahoe Food Hub at the Truckee Airport 12116 Chandelle Way Suite E3 .

Attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a Truckee Roundhouse punch card.

For more information, visit https://www.keeptruckeegreen.org/event/fixit-clinic/#.