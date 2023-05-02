Keep Truckee Green to host mending, alterations workshops

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Based on the popularity and success of Fixit Clinics hosted by Keep Truckee Green, monthly Keep Truckee Green Free Mending and Alterations Workshops will be hosted at Truckee Roundhouse, free to the public.

Workshops are intended to inspire our community to rethink, restore and repair garments rather than replace them. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot online at http://www.truckeeroundhouse.org /schedule to join. The first six classes in the series are as follows:

Replacing Zippers, Friday, May 19, 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Learn how to replace zippers in your clothing. Class includes instruction in machine sewing and zipper installation. Some zippers are provided, but students can bring their own as we cannot guarantee a match for all colors and styles needed.

Upcycled Clothing Design, Friday, June 16, 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Learn how to upcycle old clothing into something new. Class includes instruction in machine sewing, serging, deconstruction, construction, and design. Students should bring old clothing to work with.

Visible Hand Mending, Friday, July 14, 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Learn how to repair, patch, and darn your clothing and wool socks. Class includes instruction in hand sewing and darning.

Put a Patch on It! Friday, August 18, 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Learn how to patch just about anything! Class includes instruction in machine sewing and hand sewing. Students should bring their own projects and patches if specific types are needed. Limited pre-made patches are provided or students can make a custom patch in class.

Repairs and Alterations, Friday, September 15, 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Learn how to repair, alter or mend your clothing! Our Textiles shop lead will be your on-site guru and will help bring your projects to fruition. Repair or rework your own garments; bring your own projects and materials. Class includes instruction in machine sewing, serging, hand sewing, and reconstruction.

Winter Gear Patch and Repair, Friday, October 20, 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Get your gear ready for winter. Learn how to patch and repair just about anything! Repair instead of replacing! Class includes instruction in machine sewing and hand sewing. Students should bring their own projects to repair. Limited pre-made patches are provided. Students should purchase their own if they need specific colors or materials or make a custom patch in class.

Workshops are taught by Judi Morales Meyer, Textiles Instructor at the Truckee Roundhouse. All classes are open to students aged 12 – adult, at any experience level, especially beginners. Students under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tools and sewing machines are provided, but students are welcome to bring their own if they want to learn how to use their own machine. Roundhouse has a large selection of donated fabrics, threads, and notions for student use, but students may also bring their own to match their specific project. Participants must register online to reserve their space at truckeeroundhouse.org/schedule .