Kennedy raises early $400K in campaign for Congress

California District 4 congressional candidate Brynne Kennedy reported her campaign has raised nearly $400,000 in her challenge to unseat GOP Rep. Tom McClintock.

According to a news release, between April 15 and June 30, Kennedy raised more than $390,000. The FEC filing deadline of June 30 comes just eight weeks after she announced her candidacy.

“I’m thrilled by the excitement around my campaign,” Kennedy said in a news release. “The influx of early support shows the eagerness that Californians have for a fresh voice, new perspective, and new leadership in our federal government. Congress needs more independent-minded, result oriented leaders who can use their real world expertise to break through gridlock and make Washington work for the American people again.”

Source: Brynne Kennedy for Congress