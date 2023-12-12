Kick off 2024 with First Day Hikes at Donner Memorial; Sugar Pine Point State Parks

TRUCKEE, Calif.— California State Parks welcomes the public to start 2024 in a healthy way and to enjoy the fresh air with the annual First Day Hikes, on Monday, January 1. Currently, up to 60 state parks, including Donner Memorial State Park and Ed Z’berg Sugar Pine Point State Park will be participating, with over 70 guided hikes taking place across the state.

Californians and visitors from around the world can hike amongst the gentle redwoods or learn about the geology of the desert or catch a glimpse of bald eagles and other unique wildlife—California has some of the most unique and iconic parks in the country for everyone to explore.

First Day Hikes is a national-led effort that encourages individuals and families to experience, with a seasoned guide, the beautiful natural and cultural resources found in the outdoors and in doing so may inspire them to take advantage of these treasures throughout the year and an individual’s lifetime.

With more than 70 guided hikes taking place in California’s State Park System on January 1, distance and difficulty will vary per hike or activity. Visitors are encouraged to check out details of start times and description of hikes.

This year’s First Day Hikes webpage–parks.ca.gov/FirstDayHikes2024 –is more interactive, as the public can search a map of locations by park name, county and region. Visitors are also able to see the status of the hike and the last time it was updated, and by zooming into the map, they can find hikes taking place near that region of the map. Additionally, the webpage provides information on new hiking opportunities around the holiday.

Visitors are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtags: #HikeInto2024, #FirstDayHikes, #HikeWithCAStateParks and #CAStateParks.