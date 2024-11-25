Kids ski free week at Palisades Tahoe Dec. 7-13, 2024

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Families across California can celebrate the start of the winter season with a special opportunity for young skiers and riders to hit the slopes for free. From Dec. 7 through Dec. 13, 2024, kids will receive up to seven free lift tickets during Alterra Mountain Company’s Kids Ski Free Week at participating resorts including Palisades Tahoe , Mammoth Mountain , Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley.

Designed to encourage families to share in the joy of winter sports, Kids Ski Free Week offers a free daily lift ticket for kids 12 and under to use at Alterra-owned resorts. Families can also look forward to unique offers, packages, and activities to make the experience even more memorable.

“Winter is here and we want to help families get on the mountain this season,” said Jared Smith, President & CEO, Alterra Mountain Company. “We hope Kids Ski Free Week ignites an excitement around skiing and snowboarding and helps start a lifelong passion the entire family can enjoy for years to come.”

California Participating Resorts:

To redeem this offer, families can visit each resort’s official website or stop by Guest Services at any participating California Alterra resort. No other purchase is necessary, rentals and lessons are not included.

For more details on Kids Ski Free Week, visit the official websites of Palisades Tahoe , Mammoth Mountain , Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley.

All Participating Resorts: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain (subject to opening date) in Ontario, Canada.