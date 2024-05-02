KidZone Museum announces $13 Million ‘Full Steam Ahead’ campaign

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The KidZone Museum, a beacon of creativity and learning in the North Lake Tahoe region for more than 30 years, announced its plans to raise $13 million to expand and relocate to Truckee River Regional Park. The museum has raised $4.5 million in its preliminary efforts to support the project.

“This project represents an opportunity for the community to invest in the future of its children, ensuring access to enriching educational experiences for generations to come,” said Shana Wapstra Scott, KidZone Museum board member.

With more than 30,000 annual visits, KidZone Museum has evolved into a nationally recognized institution that provides stimulating experiences to families from diverse backgrounds. Despite its success, the museum has faced critical challenges, including the deteriorating condition of its current tent structure and limitations in accommodating the growing demand for its services.

To address these challenges, KidZone Museum is embarking on an ambitious project to build a new 10,500-square-foot museum and science center, along with a 5,000-square-foot outdoor space at Truckee River Regional Park. This expansion will not only provide a larger and more sustainable home for the museum but also enable it to broaden its scope beyond preschool-aged children.

The project’s objectives are threefold:

· Increase indoor and outdoor space for young children to engage in hands-on learning and sensory activities.

· Establish a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Center to foster experimentation and innovation across age groups.

· Create a unique space for teens and tweens to connect and collaborate, promoting social support and a sense of belonging.

“At KidZone Museum, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to learn, explore, and thrive,” said Carol Meagher, executive director of KidZone Museum. “With the Full Steam Ahead campaign, we are inviting individuals, businesses and organizations to join us in creating a vibrant space where children of all ages can discover, create and grow.”

The $13 million Full Steam Ahead capital campaign includes $11 million for design and construction and $2 million for museum exhibits. The museum also will raise $2 million for an endowment fund to help support the museum.

For more information about the campaign, please contact Jen Parker, KidZone Museum philanthropy officer, at (530) 945-5856 or jen@kidzonemuseum.org .