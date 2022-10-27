KidZone Museum celebrates 30th anniversary with luncheon

Play exhibits are designed to support specific developmental goals.

Photo Courtesy/Helen Pelster

TRUCKEE, Calif. — KidZone Museum, a local nonprofit children’s museum, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a complimentary luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 3. The “Think Big” event will be held at The Resort at Squaw Creek and is the museum’s sole annual fundraiser.

“The money earned from the event and community support are critical to keep the doors of the museum open,” the press release stated.

The luncheon will highlight three decades of play, discovery, and community connections. Keynote speaker Kristin Slye, a licensed psychotherapist and the Sierra Nevada’s only registered expressive arts therapist, will share what she sees happening with community youth.

Slye will also discuss how positive early childhood experiences at home and at KidZone Museum help lay the foundation for a more defined sense of self, fortified relationships, and improved mental health.

“After two years of virtual events, the committee is delighted to once again offer the in-person luncheon format,” the press release stated.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the one-hour program that starts at noon. Registration for the annual fundraiser is now closed.

“Donations made at the event help fund efforts to reach our most vulnerable families and provide scholarships so no family is ever turned away,” KidZone Museum Philanthropy Officer Jen Parker said. “It is vital we remain strong in our day-to-day operations of the museum.”

Provided / KidZone Museum

Volunteer committee chair Meagan Millar said she “supports the KidZone Museum because it has been an invaluable resource to my family, and I want other families in the area to have the same opportunity with their kids to discover and play.” Millar is the mother of three children, ages 9, 6, and 3.

“My oldest, Liam, is passionate about electricity and he loves to tinker,” Millar continued. “I know that growing up with regular visits to the KidZone Museum and attending the science camps and KidZone programs over school breaks sparked his love of engineering and learning.”

KidZone Museum is the only children’s museum serving North Lake Tahoe and Truckee, with more than 30,000 visits annually. The creative play spaces, including an outdoor nature play-space, are optimal for children under 7 years of age. Camps and school programs are designed for children through elementary school. Teenagers gain important service learning experience through volunteering opportunities at the museum.

Through its community connections programs, no one is ever turned away from the museum for lack of funds. The nonprofit museum relies heavily on community support.