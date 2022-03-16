KidZone Museum director to receive Soroptimist award

KidZone Museum is pleased to celebrate Executive Director Carol Meagher, recipient of the 2021 Ruby Award from Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner. Meagher will be presented the award for her work supporting local families at Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner’s “Celebrating the Best for Women” Awards Reception. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner invites all to attend the reception on March 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 10046 Church Street, in Truckee.

Meagher has been leading KidZone Museum and guiding its innovative community programs for 18 years. KidZone is the only non-profit children’s museum serving Truckee and North Lake Tahoe.

“I am so pleased that Carol Meagher was selected as our Woman of Distinction this year. She is an inspiration to us all,” said Pam English, Soroptimist Member and President Emeritus. “She continues to develop the KidZone resources to serve the youth of our community.”

While learning through creative play is at the heart of the Museum’s mission, community outreach and support is crucial to providing educational access to all children. The Museum coordinates programs with partners such as STEPP (Sierra Teen Education Parenting Program,) Headstart, TTUSD (Tahoe Truckee Unified School District,) and the WIC program to engage vulnerable families with creative play opportunities.

“We are pretty much supporting the family where they’re at,” said Bilingual Community Advocate Nataly Zarate. Zarate ensures that families know they have access to scholarships for all Museum programming. While any family in a partner group is automatically eligible, income-based scholarships are also granted.

“I think the award should be given to all of us,” said Meagher. She credits the Museum board, volunteers, and staff for working alongside her with creating an innovative museum experience that young children love.

“It’s so satisfying to see children gaining the skills they need for healthy development everyday,” Meagher said, noting that many people don’t realize just how important learning through play is for children now and for their futures.

The Museum continued to provide programming throughout the pandemic, such as delivering science and art kits to families in person, to be used in tandem with virtual programming. Partner groups resumed play in the Museum’s outdoor creative nature-play area starting last spring, and families were able to return for hands-on creative play inside the Museum last fall.

Source: KidZone Museum

KidZone Museum Executive Director Carol Meagher (right) works with Museum Manager Mayra Colmenarez.

Photo by Helen Pelster

KidZone Museum Executive Director Carol Meagher (right) buys a make-believe train ticket from a young community member.

Photo by Helen Pelster