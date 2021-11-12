KidZone Museum to host virtual gala, fundraiser

KidZone Museum, a local nonprofit children’s museum, celebrates its reopening with a Live Virtual Gala on Thursday, Nov. 18. The “Rediscover KidZone” Gala is the sole fundraiser for the museum and is vital to its success.

The gala format will once again be virtual and is open to members of the public who wish to support KidZone Museum. A virtual welcome reception will start at 6:30 p.m., with the live gala running from 7-8 p.m. Complimentary registration is open at https://kidzonemuseum.org/gala/ .

“The KidZone Museum is such a valuable resource for our community,” said Gala Chairperson Wrenn Cavallo. “I know that my family has missed outings to the museum, and we are so excited it is open again. Being able to visit the museum and experience quality programming while connecting with other families is such a privilege, especially in the winter months.”

On March 14, 2020, the KidZone Museum was forced to shut its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to phenomenal community support, KidZone Museum has been able to provide virtual programming in addition to in-person support for North Lake Tahoe’s most vulnerable families. With volunteer support, they launched Small Talk Tahoe, a local parenting podcast, during 2020.

Given the importance of creative play and discovery to families, the Museum reopened the indoor play space on a very limited basis this September. Moving into winter, hours and service have been expanded starting Nov. 3.

Current hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (members only) and open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays are available for birthday parties – call 530-587-5437 for details.

Reservations and COVID precautions are required for all visitors, so be sure to check the website for details: https://kidzonemuseum.org/reopening/

“I am so excited that the KidZone has reopened and can’t wait to get over with my three kiddos to play and get some energy out, especially this winter!” said volunteer Gala committee member Meagan Millar. “We love the indoor slide, big train station, train tables and the arts and crafts room.”

While current programs primarily serve children to age 7, our new museum will have expanded space and activities for children ages 0 to 110. Listen to our Small Talk Tahoe podcast at http://www.smalltalktahoe.com and connect with us at KidZoneMuseum.org.

Source: KidZone Museum

Young children learn through creative play and discovery at KidZone Museum.

Photo by Helen Pelster.

KidZone Museum’s Bilingual Community Advocate Nataly Zarate coordinates programs with the Truckee Library.

Photo by Helen Pelster.