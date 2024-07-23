Kings Beach Art Tour celebrates local talent and creativity 

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The picturesque shores of North Lake Tahoe will once again be filled with artistic fervor as the 5th annual Kings Beach Art Tour returns Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11.

The self-guided tour offers art enthusiasts an opportunity to explore the vibrant local art scene and meet the artists.

“I think its an excellent opportunity for visitors and locals alike to explore the art and wares that are being made right her in North Lake Tahoe,” said Nicole Stirling of Stirling Studios in Kings Beach. “There’s just so much creativity here. There’s so many amazing things that are being made here.”

The 2-day event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour will showcase the diverse talents of 29 local artists from nine studios in Kings Beach and Tahoe Vista. This year’s event will be an eclectic mix of art forms including paintings, jewelry, basketry, pottery, photography, and shoes.

“There’s so many artists crammed into multiple locations,” said Stirling. “… there’s so many fantastic things crammed in it takes a little longer. Plan lots of time so you can see it all.”

A community-driven event

The grassroots nature of the event makes it special.

“There is no tour fee and no sponsoring organization … just a simple collaboration among artists, friends, and neighbors,” Stirling wrote in a news release.

This community-driven approach creates an intimate and authentic experience.

Variety abounds

The nine studios are within a 1.4-mile radius, which makes it easy for art lovers to visit multiple sites by car, bike, or on foot. Each location typically hosts two or more artists.

Interactive and educational

In addition to viewing and purchasing art, the Kings Beach Art Tour provides a rare glimpse into the creative process. Attendees can meet the artists, learn about their techniques, and see where the magic happens. This behind-the-scenes access adds depth to the appreciation of each piece and fosters a connection between artist and audience.

A boost for local artists

For the artists, ranging from emerging talents to professionals, the tour offers exposure and the opportunity to sell their work. This direct interaction not only benefits the artists financially but also provides immediate feedback and inspiration.

Artists

The 5th annual Kings Beach Art Tour showcases 29 talented local artists, each bringing their unique perspective and craft to the event.

Among them is Andy Cline, a master woodworker whose upbringing in Homer, Ala., influenced his art. Cline creates fine art furniture that celebrates his deep connection to nature, aiming to bring the essence of the wilderness into people’s homes. With 20 years of experience, he now mentors others in his craft, passing on his unique perspective on fine woodworking.

Another featured artist is Cathy McClelland, whose lifelong passion for art was ignited by a childhood experience of seeing the Nutcracker Suite ballet.

Inspired by the magic and colors of that performance, McClelland’s work often incorporates themes of fantasy and enchantment. Since moving to Lake Tahoe in 1979, she has drawn inspiration from the area’s natural beauty, creating everything from murals and paintings to sculptures of mystical beings. Her diverse artistic interests and techniques, including a unique combination of acrylic paint with airbrush and hand detailing, result in works that capture the magical beauty of nature.

The tour also includes Geoff McGilvray, an award-winning landscape and nature photographer based in Incline Village. Living in the Lake Tahoe basin since 1975, McGilvray has developed a keen eye for capturing the region’s varied moods and lighting. His passion for nature has taken him beyond Lake Tahoe to photograph beautiful landscapes around the world. McGilvray’s goal is to create images that touch viewers’ hearts and inspire a deep appreciation for the natural world, making his photography feel alive to the observer.

For a map of the studio locations, a list of participating artists, and images of their work, visit http://www.KBArtTour.com .

