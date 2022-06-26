Kings Beach Art Tour returns in July
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Kings Beach Art Tour features 21 local artists who will open their studios to display and sell their art in a fun and interactive way.
The tour will feature a wide variety of art mediums at eight studio locations within a 1.4-mile radius.
Talented local artists with beautiful diverse creations are excited to open their studios and display their art for the third annual Kings Beach Art Tour. Attendees will see and have the opportunity to purchase paintings, jewelry, basketry/gourds, pastels, ceramics, mixed media, pen and ink, beadwork, photography, glass, fabric and yarn works of art.
Attendees interact with artists, see where art is created, learn about art process and technique, and directly purchase artwork from the artist. Most of the eight studio locations feature two or more artists and their creations.
Kings Beach Art Tour is self-guided. A list of artists, sample artwork image(s), studio addresses, and a map of studio locations will be available at http://www.KBArtTour.com. There is no tour fee and no sponsoring organization.
The tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31, in Kings Beach and Tahoe Vista.
