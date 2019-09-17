Kings Beach Elementary celebrates completion of new classroom wing on North Shore of Tahoe

Kings Beach Elementary staff recently celebrated the completion of a new classroom wing, playground area and infrastructure updates, giving the school a facelift and a more inviting atmosphere for learning.

“We really appreciate so many of these upgrades,” said Molly Holiday, a teacher at Kings Beach. “The colors have changed; the floors are gorgeous. It feels like a space where children can grow and learn and thrive.”

The updates involved the removal of an old boiler placed next to the bathrooms which Holiday said sparked rumors among the students that there were ghosts in the bathroom due to the strange noises it made.

“When we got rid of the boiler with this remodel, that was huge,” said Holiday. “We’re all excited about everything that is modern and working”.”

Outside the classrooms students now have a new playground area in the courtyard with new landscaping. Other updates included the new roofs on the building, new windows in the multi-purpose room, fresh paint, new flooring and ceilings and fire alarm system upgrades.

“There’s so many little details that have made it extra special. Every room has this color wall that give it a splash of happiness,” she said. “And when the landscaping went in, that was the cherry on top.

The construction was made possible through Measure E which community members voted on in November of 2014. The General Obligation Bond measure $62 million to fund projects at Kings Beach Elementary, Tahoe Lake Elementary, North Tahoe School, and North Tahoe High School.

Measure U, which was passed at the same time, provides $114 million to fund projects at Truckee High School, Truckee Elementary School, Alder Creek Middle School, Glenshire Elementary Donner Trail Elementary and Sierra Expeditionary Learning School.

“I’m very thankful for the community and everyone that has brought in their attention to this project,” said Holiday.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.