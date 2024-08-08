Kings Beach fire quickly contained
KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Fire agencies quickly responded to a wildlife above Kings Beach which was reported just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
CAL FIRE, North Tahoe Fire Protection District and the Forest Service – Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit quickly responded to the fire, named the Deer Fire.
It had grown to about 1/4 acre in size but is now contained.
Firefighters are still patrolling the fire line and fire interior to extinguish any remaining hotspots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation
