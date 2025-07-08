Kings Beach Library to temporarily close for interior painting July 15–28

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The Placer County Library Services Department will temporarily close the Kings Beach Library for two weeks from July 15-28, for interior painting.

During the closure, two previously scheduled events — Engineering Challenge on July 15 and Level Up That Painting for Teens on July 25 — will continue as planned and will be held outdoors at the library. Both programs begin at 2:30 p.m. Register for these events at https://placer.libcal.com/ .

The book drop at the Kings Beach Library will also be closed during this time. Patrons can return materials to the Tahoe City Library, located at 740 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City.

Library staff have extended due dates for Kings Beach Library patrons and will provide additional time for their requested holds to ensure minimal disruption.

“We appreciate our community’s patience during this brief closure,” said Assistant Director of Library Services Sophie Bruno. “We’re excited to reopen our doors to a more refreshed and welcoming Kings Beach Library!”

For more information about library programs and updates, visit http://www.placer.ca.gov/library .