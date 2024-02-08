Kings Beach man arrested for felony bulgary
KINGS BEACH, Calif. – On Feb. 1, Jose Maria Nunez-Estrada was arrested at 4:40 p.m. at Brook Avenue and Fox Street in Kings Beach, Calif, on a bench warrant/failure to appear on felony charges. Nunez-Estrada was born in May 1992. He has brown hair, weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. No occupation was listed.
Nunez-Estrada’s court date is Feb. 15 at 8:30 a.m. in Tahoe Court. The charge is possession of controlled substance or 11377 (A)HS, according to Placer County Inmate Information. Bail is set at $10,000.
There is no court date set for the additional charges of misdemeanor possession of unlawful paraphernalia or 11364 (A)HS; misdemeanor false ID to specific or 148.9 (A)PC; and felony burglary or 459 PC.
The burglary charge makes Jose Maria Nunez-Estrada ineligible for bail, according to the website.
