Kings Beach man in Tuesday morning fatal Id’d
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Kings Beach man who suffered fatal injuries in a vehicle collision Tuesday in Tahoe City has been identified, authorities announced Wednesday.
Raymond Elam, 53, died of blunt force trauma after the 2020 Yamaha Accumax golf cart he was driving was struck from behind by a 2018 Honda HRV driven by Brandon Norling, 33, of Tahoe City, said a California Highway Patrol report.
The CHP said officers responded to a vehicle collision at 6:23 a.m. Tuesday.
The CHP report said Norling was driving westbound on California State Route 28, west of Grove Street, directly behind Elam in a white utility bed golf cart belonging to the Tahoe City Downtown Association.
The report said Norling approached the golf cart at an undetermined speed and failed to realize the golf cart was in the lane directly in front of him.
CHP said Norling was unable to slow down and stop to avoid the collision and the front end collided with the rear of the golf cart. As a result of the collision, Elam was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Officer Carlos Perez said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, no arrests were made and the incident is under investigation. Perez said if charges are brought forward they will be sent to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Gardner at CHP Truckee at 530-563-9200.
