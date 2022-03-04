Kings Beach Snowfest Parade set for March 5

The annual Kings Beach Snowfest Parade will take place on Saturday, March 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. along Highway 28 starting at Secline Street and ending at the Raccoon Street roundabout.

This event will feature creative and entertaining entries from over 20 community nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, service groups and local businesses. There will be an announcing stand in front of the King Building on Highway 28 at the Bear Street roundabout. The parade will take place snow, rain or shine.

Motorists should be aware that Highway 28 in downtown Kings Beach will be closed between Highway 267 and Fox Street for the parade starting at 11:25 a.m. and should plan accordingly. Detour routes will be available to get around the parade route. Please follow posted detour signs and traffic management personnel. Motorists are asked to exercise patience and to drive slowly and carefully through Kings Beach residential neighborhood detour route. Kings Beach businesses within the road closure will maintain normal operating hours.

Highway 28 will re-open as soon as the parade is complete and no later than 12:30 p.m. The Kings Beach Snowfest Parade is produced by North Tahoe Business Association and is sponsored by La Mexicana Meat Market & Taqueria, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, North Tahoe Public Utility District, Placer County, Rotary Club of Tahoe City, Tahoe Forest Health System, Liberty Utilities, Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort, The Grid Bar & Grill, 101.5 KTKE Truckee-Tahoe Radio, Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, Coldwell Banker Select, Granlibakken Tahoe, JR Krauss Ltd, Jason’s Beachside Grille, Karen’s Playskool, Lanza’s Restaurant, Plumas Bank, and Tahoe Central Market.

Plan to spend the full day in Kings Beach before and after the parade as there are many fun events planned including North Tahoe Public Utility District’s Pancake Breakfast, Dress-up Your Dog Contest, Fat Cat Kitchen’s Hot Wing Eating Contest, and post-parade parties at Tahoe Backyard and The Grid Bar & Grill. For more information about the Kings Beach Snowfest Parade, road closure and detour information, or to volunteer for the parade, please visit http://www.NorthTahoeBusiness.org or call 530-546-9000. For a complete schedule of Snowfest events, visit http://www.TahoeSnowfest.org .

Source: North Tahoe Business Association