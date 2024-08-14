Kings Beach Visitor Center holds grand opening Thursday 

This signs adorns the wall at the Kings Beach Visitor Information Center.

Brenna O’Boyle / Sierra Sun

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The community is invited to a grand opening celebration at the Kings Beach Visitor Information Center on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.

“Opening a permanent Visitor Center in Kings Beach truly has been a long time coming, and we’re thrilled to finally have a presence in this vibrant part of our community,” said Kimberly Brown, North Tahoe Chamber executive director. “The North Lake Tahoe Visitor Information Center in Tahoe City has successfully been used to help educate visitors about things to do and see, expected behaviors and the delicate Tahoe environment. This new space will serve a similar function in the Kings Beach commercial core.”

The 2,000 square foot building is located at 8611 North Lake Tahoe Blvd. at the intersection of SR-28 and Racoon Street.

This will be North Tahoe Chamber’s second visitor center. The first one is in Tahoe City.

“They’re both different flavors,” said Tony Karwowski, president/CEO of the North Tahoe Community Alliance. “This highlights the flavor of the Kings Beach community. It’s been a longstanding desire to have a visitors center here.”

Starting Friday, the Kings Beach Visitor Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We are so fortunate to have her leadership here,” Karwowski said about Kym Fabel, Tahoe City and Kings Beach Visitors Centers’ manager. “…anyone who comes in here and is looking for an experience, Kim and her staff will help you. They can use their broad range of experience to let those guests know where in our area to go to have the best experience possible.”

Fabel described the Kings Beach Visitor Center as a “dream come true.”

“The funding, the place, and the opportunity all came together,” said Fabel. “It was the perfect trifecta!”

Fabel said the visitors center has a lease with Placer County for 18 months and then it extends on a month-to-month basis.

It is funded by Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) dollars that are generated by both day visitors and overnight visitors contributing purchases at activity providers, restaurants, and retailers.

“Without these assessment dollars, this center wouldn’t be here,” Karwowski said. “We wouldn’t have the funding to bring it to fruition.”

Fabel said the Kings Beach location is not a cookie-cuter of Tahoe City.

The Kings Beach Visitors Center has barn-wood walls, a driftwood bookcase, and commercial space stocked with items from vendors who know Kings Beach.

“One of the things we brought over from Tahoe City is our local artist gallery,” Fabel said. “Here we have lots of room. I’m looking forward to doing a revolving artist gallery throughout the year.”

The current giclee exhibit is the Art of the Boats, Tahoe Woodies by photographer Rob Retting.

The visitors center has an open movie theater and six benches in partnership with the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC).

The 10 videos were made by the TERC. The titles are Lake Tahoe in Depth, Who lives in Lake Tahoe?, Underwater Lake Tahoe, The impacts of invasive species, What makes Lake Tahoe unique, The big story behind the tiniest particles, Embark on the UC Davis research vessel, Mapping change in Sierra Nevada forests, Changes in our watershed, and The future of Tahoe forests.

There is a children’s room, and a store with products whose vendors are locals plus well-informed staff.

“In total, we probably have 150 years between all of us living in Lake Tahoe,” said Fabel of the 8 staff members at both locations. “So we know our stuff.”

They are ready to give recommendations and insights about North Tahoe. Visitors often ask about hiking trails, lodging, restaurants, road conditions, water activities, mountain activities and events.

The Kings Beach Visitor Center also has an attached satellite office for the North Tahoe Chamber.

A few miles away, the Tahoe City Visitors Center is open 364 days per year. It offers the same services as the Kings Beach location.

“We have 40,000 people coming through Tahoe City every year,” Fabel said. “We refer businesses 47,000 times a year.”

In the past year, the Tahoe City staff helped about 65,000 people, representing a 21% increase over the previous year, according to Fabel.

The visitor center staff gave about 130 referrals to restaurants, stores, and activities every day. Merchandise sales increased by 39% in 2023-24, according to Fabel.

For more information about North Lake Tahoe’s visitor centers, go to https://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com/visitor-center/ .

To get on the art exhibitor list, call Fabel at (530) 581-6900.

To sign up to attend the grand opening/North Tahoe Chamber Mixer, go to http://www.northtahoechamber.com .

This theater shows 10 videos about Lake Tahoe. The videos were made by the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center. Brenna O’Boyle / Sierra Sun