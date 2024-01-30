Kings Beach’s Lakeview Development makes positive strides

This is the site of the Lakeview Development. It is two parcels at 8716 to 8720 North Lake Blvd. in Kings Beach, Calif. It will have office space, apartments, one deed-restricted achievable workforce housing unit and a hotel.

Project: Lakeview Development Previous name: Kings Beach Mixed Use Development Location: 8716 to 8720 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach, Calif. S ize: Two contiguous parcels .48 acres total Owner: Reza Shera of Neptune Investments Architect: Tyler Wallace of TFWA Architecture Civil Engineer: Tim Ferrell, P.E. Project: Office space, residential, hotel in 2 buildings Footprint coverage: 14,855 square feet Floor area: 18,206 square feet Original price: about $1 million Total cost to date: about $2 million Community Givebacks: 1 unit affordable housing V oluntarily lowered height from allowed 56 ft to 45 feet 6 inches 1 extra parking spot Under allowable footprint coverage by 1,670 square feet, according to architect’s site plan

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Lakeview Development made positive strides with the Tahoe Basin Design Review Committee recently when it presented changes to its proposal from 2022 at its monthly meeting at the Placer County Administrative Center.

“What I heard today is there’s no deal breaker,” said Heather Beckman, senior planner with Placer County. “We are on our path to the Planning Commission and design review in coming months.”

The purpose of the committee is to review the general aesthetics, and confirm consistency with the Tahoe Basin Area Plan (TBAP) design standards and guidelines relating to design, aesthetic, parking and onsite circulation, snow storage among others.

The Kings Beach property is located at 8716 to 8720 North Lake Blvd. and sits 300 feet from Lake Tahoe. It will have professional office space, market-rate apartments, one deed-restricted achievable workforce housing unit and a hotel.

"Its been sitting empty as a vacant lot a long time. I think it'll be a nice addition to the community. These aren't luxury. These are middle income without having to be mandated." Architect Tyler Wallace of TFWA Architecture

Achievable housing is defined as requiring one person in the household working at least 30 hours per week within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District geographic boundaries.

The property was formerly the Kings Beach Mixed Use Development. It spans two parcels.

Architect Tyler Wallace of TFWA Architecture presented the plan for Neptune Investments owner Reza Shera.

The main design changes since the last review on July 26, 2022, include:

Setting back one portion of the building further than the other

Changing the roofshed

Projecting out the balconies

Creating a “more mountain look”

Having a natural stone veneer

Updating materials

Adding wood shingles to the entry

Adjusting siding to TRPA approved color

Changing snow storage

Highlighting green open space

The proposal for the almost half-acre property has 15 hotel rooms, 9 market-rate apartments, one deed-restricted workforce achievable housing apartment and about 1,534 square feet of professional office space across two buildings.

“My initial reaction is it’s beautiful,” said Committee Member Jennifer Stoll as she viewed a new rendering of the project.

The highway runs in front of the building. It will be three-stories with a mezzanine. The rendering shows it is 45 feet 6 inches tall.

The front building will have office space, 11 hotel rooms and 10 apartments. The hotel rooms and apartments will be co-mingled.

The rear building will have four hotel rooms with tuck under parking on the first floor.

Committee members said there has been a dramatic improvement and this project is heading in the right direction.

“I like the stone, just not the stone you chose. I don’t think you’d find that in nature in Tahoe,” said Committee Member Jonathon Chorey.

Committee members liked the exposed beams on the entryway and less boxy facade among other things. Responses showed the project design has shown positive improvements, there were critiques and recommendations.

“I think it can fit into Kings Beach better than this is representing,” commented Chair Todd Mather about the proposed modern/contemporary design whereas the TBAP guidelines lean toward the Old Tahoe or Historic Alpine. “It should feel like this building can only be in Kings Beach … I think they should keep going.”

Suggestions given to support these guidelines included using materials that are native to the area like granite, greater articulations of the façade, incorporating other architectural elements/materials such as exposed beams to reflect the Tahoe design aesthetic.

“I’m looking forward to the project getting approved and having it be something everyone is happy with,” Shera said in response to the committee’s feedback. “We’ll take all your comments and do as many of them as we can.”

Shera said the property was purchased for about $1 million, and the cost is topping about $2 million to date.

The project is currently undergoing entitlement and environmental review by Placer County and TRPA.

The project was previously reviewed as an information item in July 2022.

“We are bringing projects to the committee as information items early on in the process to get their feedback early and allow ample time for a project to redesign before going for final approval,” Beckman said.

According to the detailed project description, the site is vacant and previously held a 20 unit motel and attached residential unit. Those structures are shown in a TRPA existing land coverage verification letter dated November 30, 2004.

“Its been sitting empty as a vacant lot a long time,” Wallace said. “I think it’ll be a nice addition to the community. These aren’t luxury. These are middle income without having to be mandated.”

The area around the site consists of residential to the south, commercial to the east, and commercial and recreational uses to the west. The parcel is not visible from Lake Tahoe, the project description says.

“I think the plan for the area, the vision of the plan for the area, is the town center overlay is in a core area. And the vision for that zone is to have a more walkable pedestrian zone,” Wallace said. “More like a town center. That vision is very different than what’s currently there … so we’re being sensitive to that and listening to the community and lowering the building and breaking it up to make it less bulky. And creating a design that people are happy with.”

Although the project can pay an in-lieu fee to address workforce housing obligations, Shera from Neptune Investments has chosen to build one dedicated workforce housing unit in addition to the fee.

The building can be four-stories and up to 56 feet tall, but they’ve opted for three-stories with a mezzanine running 45 feet 6 inches tall.

The design proposes 23 parking spots when only 22 are required.

The Lakeview Development team submitted the required application paperwork.

In a Feb. 23, 2022, letter Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency said, “there is sufficient capacity in T-TSA Truckee River Interceptor and Water Reclamation Plant to serve the project.”

In a March 30, 2021, letter Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal said, “it will provide service for the collection and removal of commercial solid waste at the subject location.”

In a March 30, 2021, letter North Tahoe Public Utility District said, “there is presently adequate water supply and sewer pumping capacity available to service the proposed development.”

There was a meeting with North Tahoe Fire District personnel on Nov. 16, 2020.

Brenna O’Boyle / Sierra Sun Lakeview-Development-3-Kings-Beach

In two letters dated Nov. 30, 2004, the TRPA made decisions regarding existing land coverage and what it will recognize for each parcel.

The following numbers are from the applicant’s analysis and site plan, Beckman said.

Architect Wallace said the maximum allowed coverage is 14,855 square feet, whereas 13,185 square feet is proposed. The project is under the allowable footprint coverage by 1,670 square feet, he said.

According to Wallace, the two buildings combined floor area or living area for all floors will be 18,206 square feet.

TRPA is working with the Lakeview Development team on this coverage table to have it final when they go to discretionary hearings, Beckman explained. She has not seen TRPA’s final determination, but says 18,206 square feet seems in the right ballpark.

The footprint on the front building is 4,277 square feet, and the footprint on the back building is 1,153 square feet, Wallace said.

The floors stack on each other in three stories, the building footprint is the square footage that covers the ground.

The building area on top of the footprint doesn’t count as coverage because its covering the same ground area.

The back building footprint is 1,153 square feet with tuck under parking, Wallace said. The ground floor is basically parking.