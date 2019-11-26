Kirkwood Mountain Resort opening Friday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Kirkwood Mountain Resort will take advantage of a winter storm this week that could drop up to 4 feet of snow at the highest elevations in that area.

Kirkwood will open for the 2019-20 season on Friday, Nov. 29, two days after Heavenly Mountain Resort starts churning lifts.

“We are excited to start our season with great conditions and fun opening day celebrations,” said Tom Fortune, general manager and vice president of Heavenly, who was formerly at Kirkwood for many years. “Our snowmaking teams have been working at every available opportunity to make snow and prepare our mountain for guests. We look forward to the upcoming forecast, and our teams will be working hard to continue to expand and open terrain as soon as we can safely do so.”

Kirkwood is planning opening day celebrations that will give pass holders a chance to score burritos and “swag” as skiers and riders drop into their winter flow.

Northstar California continues to target Friday, Nov. 29, to open for skiing and snowboarding. The Village at Northstar is open, offering family-friendly activities, dining and shopping options.

Guests can visit SkiHeavenly.com, NorthstarCalifornia.com and Kirkwood.com for conditions and terrain updates, and other information.

