Koppinger hired as new Tahoe Forest Health physician

Jayson Koppinger, MD

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System announced that Jayson Koppinger, MD, has joined their team at Incline Village Community Hospital.

Dr. Koppinger specializes in providing comprehensive eye and vision care. He is medically and surgically trained to diagnose and treat the full range of disorders affecting the eye and surrounding tissues.

Dr. Koppinger attended medical school at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, and completed his ophthalmology residency at California Pacific Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.



The office of Dr. Koppinger is located at the IVCH Eye Care Center at 889 Alder Avenue, Suite 303, Incline Village. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-582-6205.