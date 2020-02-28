Korean War vet William J. Brown honored in ceremony

Korean War veteran William J. Brown was honored with a service flag on his 89th birthday last Saturday in a ceremony with the Air National Guard, friends and family.

Master Sgt. Roberto Fabela presented an American flag and coin to Brown, who served for three years in the Air Force and reached the rank of staff sergeant. He also gave Brown a personal flag that he’d flown during tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“He’s the reason why I joined, guys like him,” said Fabela. “I figured what better way to thank him for his service than with a flag of my own.”

Brown initially tried to refuse the gift, but eventually relented, saying, “This is something that I’ll treasure the rest of my life.”

Brown moved to Truckee last November to be closer to family while in hospice care.

“He always wanted to move to Truckee and he finally did,” said son Timbo Brown. “My mother would never let him move out of Chicago because they had such a huge family.”

Following the ceremony outside of the hospital, friends and family joined Brown inside for one his favorite meals — BLTs, cherry pie and ice cream. Following lunch, Brown treated guests and family to a rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” and Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

