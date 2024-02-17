Kudos: Medical care

Last week, I broke my leg skiing at Palisades Tahoe. While the experience involved plenty of pain and continuing challenges, I was struck mostly by the quality of the care I received from the mountain all the way to my hospital discharge.

Though I was in a glade, I luckily had service, was able to reach ski patrol quickly (by dialing 911, who transferred me immediately), and several ski patrolers were there within precious few minutes. Their compassion, bedside manner, calmness, and expertise were as impressive as reassuring.

The emergency personnel at the base were equally poised and skilled, as was the EMT in my ambulance to the Tahoe Forest Hospital ER. One couldn’t ask to be in better care, from the skilled doctors and surgeon to a fleet of nurses, medical assistants, physical therapists and other caregivers. I wouldn’t wish this injury on anyone, but if you’re going to break your leg skiing, it may as well be at Palisades.

Words can’t do justice to the quality of care I received. I’m deeply grateful, and I hope those of you reading this are too. You’re lucky to have these caregivers in your community.

So, when you see someone in scrubs, thank them. Maybe think of a random act of kindness and throw it their way. When you see ski patrolers, give them a wave and express your gratitude for what they do. Buy them a beer. Or whatever. None of those jobs are easy, and I’m sure it can be high stress. Commend their service. And get some turns in for me. Hopefully, I’ll see you next year.

John Garder