Kudos: Vail Resort’s Support of Local Ski Team

If you’ve been to Northstar Resort, you’ve surely seen the swarms of red jackets shredding around the mountain. This is the Northstar Team Program. The program is supported by the Northstar Team Foundation, whose goal is to foster a community where each athlete has the opportunity to reach their potential in sport and life. The NTF provides scholarships for athletes, supports coaching education and certification, provides off season training opportunities, and partners with Northstar to aid in infrastructure improvements creating early season training opportunities.

The Northstar Team Program is also supported by Northstar and Vail Resorts. Northstar Resort works directly with the program to provide training space and mountain access, and Vail supports the fundraising efforts with their Epic Promise Foundation. Two of EpicPromise Foundation’s goals are to ignite a passion for the outdoors and to support local communities. As a nonprofit organization, the NTF relies heavily on the community and programs like this to support fundraising efforts to be able to better support the athletes.

Each year, EpicPromise donates $10,000 in in-kind products (tickets, season passes, lessons, dining credit, etc) to the NTF’s fundraising auction, helping to raise funds for scholarships for local athletes to participate in the Northstar Team Program. These donations are just one example of how the program is supported by Vail Resorts. Thank you EpicPromise!

Northstar Team Foundation