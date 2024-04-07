Kudos
The Truckee HS and Alder Creek MS Nordic Teams are very grateful for all of those who contributed and participated in the annual Skogsloppet Race at Tahoe Donner XC on March 24. Through the generous donations from Wild Cherries, Paco’s Bike and Ski, Atomic skis, Fischer, One Way, La Sportiva, Tahoe XC ski area, and our host Tahoe Donner XC ski area, we were able to raise funds to supply our athletes with race equipment.
It was a festive sunny day enjoyed by 5 yr – 70 yr olds. Thanks to all for the wonderful community support.
Mary ellen Benier
THS Nordic Coach
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.