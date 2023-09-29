Lady Lakers battle to 1-1 tie at North Valleys

The North Tahoe girls' soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie at North Valleys on Tuesday.

Courtesy Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

RENO, Nev. — The North Tahoe girls’ soccer team bounced back from a 5-0 loss to Truckee by going on the road and fighting to a 1-1 tie against North Valleys on Tuesday.

The tie keeps the Lakers in third place in the league standings with six games remaining. The top for teams in the Class 3A Northern – West League earn berths into the regional playoffs.

North Tahoe (6-2-2, 5-2-1 Northern – West League) will host Yerington (0-7, 0-7 Northern – West League) on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

On the boys’ side, North Tahoe extended their unbeaten streak to eight games after a 2-0 win at home against Incline on Wednesday.

The Lakers (8-3-1, 6-0-1 Northern – West League) sit in first place, and will host Sage Ridge (1-4, 1-4 Northern – West League) on Saturday at 10 a.m.

League rivals Truckee suffered a second straight loss on Monday, falling 3-2 at home to South Tahoe.

Truckee (3-7-3, 2-4-2) hosted Fernley (1-6, 1-5 Northern – West League) on Thursday (results not available at time of press).

The Wolverines then host Sage Ridge (1-4, 1-4 Northern – West League) on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The Truckee girls’ soccer team extended their unbeaten streak to 12 games with a 9-1 win at home against Sparks on Monday, followed by a 1-1 tie at Fernley on Tuesday.

Against Sparks, Truckee senior Bayla Abraham netted six goals to lead the Wolverines. Freshman Fiona Balan and sophomore Ella Hoyer each scored a goal and assisted on another. Senior Mia Gohel scored a goal. Sophomore Macee Abraham had four assists and senior Laura Luster had three assists.

Luster scored the team’s lone goal in the 1-1 tie at Fernley.

Truckee (11-2-1, 8-0 Northern – West League) will close out the week on Friday on the road against Wooster (1-4, 1-4 Northern – West League).