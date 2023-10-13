Lady Lakers capture regional championship
CARSON CITY, Nev. — The North Tahoe girls’ golf team swung their way to a third consecutive league title on Wednesday, claiming the Class 2A Northern – West League championship by 115 strokes.
The Lakers finished Wednesday’s tournament at Eagle Valley Golf Course’s East Course with a combined 95-over-par 383, and remain undefeated on the season.
Sophomore Addison Jones and senior Libby Webb each carded an 18-over-par 90 to finish in second place. Junior Baylie Gensburg finished in fourth place with a 91. Senior Alicia Buckmaster shot a 112 to finish tied for ninth place. Junior Hailee Deglianton finished her round with a 121 to take 13th and senior Becca Rimer shot a 142 to take 23rd. Sage Ridge’s Morgan Hayes won the regional championship with an 87.
The Lakers will now compete for the Class 2A state championship at Toiyabe Golf Club in New Washoe City. The two-day, 36-hole tournament will begin Tuesday.
