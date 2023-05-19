Lady Lakers claim Northern Region track, field title

Sophomore Alexis Hallenberg runs to a first-place finish in the 800 meters at the Class 2A Northern Region championships.

Justin Scacco/Sierra Sun

SPARKS, Nev. — The North Tahoe girls’ track and field team captured the Class 2A Northern Region championship last weekend behind three individual gold medal performances and a pair of wins in relay events.

Freshman Britta Johnson couldn’t be caught in the distance events, claiming first place in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Johnson topped Incline junior Kira Noble by nearly a half second with a personal-record time of 5 minutes, 44.54 seconds. Johnson also took first place in the 3,200 meters by more than eight seconds with a time of 12:31.68. She also qualified for next week’s state championship meet in the 800 meters, setting a personal record with a time of 2:31.45.

Sophomore Alexis Hallenberg brought the North Tahoe girls’ team their other individual regional championship, taking first place in the 800 meters with a personal-record time of 2:29.40. Hallenberg also set a personal record in the 400 meters, qualifying for state in third place with a time of 1:04.51.

Sophomore Sienna Clark took third place in the 100 meters with a personal-record time of 13.35 seconds. Clark was also a runner-up in the 200 meters with a personal-record time of 27..87.

Junior Kaya Siig qualified for the state meet in the 400 meters with a time of 1:07.78. She also finished third in pole vault, clearing 7 feet.

Junior Kalena Steves will represent the Lakes at state in the 1,600 meters after setting a personal record in the event with a time of 5:45.20. Freshman Niki Johnson set a personal record in the 3,200 meters to finish second with a time of 12:39.97. Freshman Annika Johnston will also compete at state in the event after finishing in third place with a time of 13:44.88.

Senior Frances Gramanz qualified for state in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.77 to finish in third place.

The North Tahoe 4×200 meter relay team and 4×800 meter relay team raced to gold. The Lakers’ 4×100 meter relay team and 4×400 meter relay team both finished in second place and will represent the school at next week’s state meet.

North Tahoe finished the meet with a high score of 192 points to claim the Northern Region championship.

The boys’ team finished runners-up with 164 points. Coral Academy of Science – Reno took first place with a high score of 189 points.

Senior Daniel Joslin captured first place in discus with a throw of 127 feet, 2 inches. Senior Skyler Sakrison also took first place with a personal-record leap of 41 feet, 2.50 inches. Sakrison qualified for the state meet in the 110-meter hurdles as well with a personal-record time of 16.78 to finish second place.

Senior Jacob Lutz won long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11.75 inches, and was second in high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 8 inches. He also had a season-best time of 11.83 in the 100 meters to finish third place.

Junior Isaac Pacheco-Martinez qualified for the state meet in both distance events with a pair of runner-up finish. Pacheco-Martinez posted a personal record in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:04.53. He finished the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:02.55. Freshman Graham Snideman will also compete at the state meet after setting a personal record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:16.16.

The Lakers’ 4×100 meter relay team took first place, and team’s 4×800 meter relay team finished runners-up.

North Tahoe’s state qualifiers will now head to Liberty High School in Henderson for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Boys and Girls’ Track and Field Championships. The two-day meet will begin Friday.