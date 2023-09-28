Lady Lakers drive toward undefeated season
CARSON CITY, Nev. — The North Tahoe girls’ golf team kept their unbeaten streak alive on Monday, capturing first place at the first 18-hole tournament of the season.
The Lakers combined to shoot a 457 on Eagle Valley Golf Course’s par-72 East Course to top second place Sierra Lutheran by 104 strokes.
Senior Libby Webb fired a 10-over-par 82 to claim first place by 14 strokes. The win marks Webb’s second victory of the season. She’s also been a tournament runner-up three times on the year.
Junior Baylie Gensburg shot a 96 to take second place. Gensburg won both tournaments last week, taking a win at Tahoe City Golf Course and at Empire Ranch Golf Course.
North Tahoe’s Hailee Degliantoni took 11th place behind a career low score of 123.
North Tahoe’s win on Monday improves the teams record to 6-0.
The Lakers will return to Eagle Valley Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 11 for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A West League Girls Golf Tournament.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.