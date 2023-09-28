Lady Lakers drive toward undefeated season

North Tahoe's Hailee Degliantoni hits a tee shot on the 18th hole at Eagle Valley Golf Course on Monday.

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The North Tahoe girls’ golf team kept their unbeaten streak alive on Monday, capturing first place at the first 18-hole tournament of the season.

The Lakers combined to shoot a 457 on Eagle Valley Golf Course’s par-72 East Course to top second place Sierra Lutheran by 104 strokes.

Senior Libby Webb fired a 10-over-par 82 to claim first place by 14 strokes. The win marks Webb’s second victory of the season. She’s also been a tournament runner-up three times on the year.

Junior Baylie Gensburg shot a 96 to take second place. Gensburg won both tournaments last week, taking a win at Tahoe City Golf Course and at Empire Ranch Golf Course.

North Tahoe’s Hailee Degliantoni took 11th place behind a career low score of 123.

North Tahoe’s win on Monday improves the teams record to 6-0.

The Lakers will return to Eagle Valley Golf Course on Wednesday, Oct. 11 for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A West League Girls Golf Tournament.