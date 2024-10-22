Lady Lakers finish strong at NIAA 2A State Championships

ELKO, Nev. – The Lady Lakers secured second place at the NIAA 2A State Championships held last week at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko. Junior Addison Jones earned the title of Individual State Champion.

Addison Jones teeing off on Day 1. Provided / Kirsten Harris

The Lakers exhibited their skills on Day 1, delivering the best team round of the week with a score of 401. Jones led the charge with a career-low round of 82, giving the team an eight-stroke advantage over Incline, who finished with a score of 409.

Day 2 brought challenging conditions, including a lengthy lightning delay and near-freezing temperatures with rain, hail, and strong winds. Despite the elements, North Tahoe managed a score of 423, bolstered by senior Baylie Gensburg’s personal season-low of 92. Incline, however, emerged victorious with a solid team score of 412, edging out the Lakers by just three strokes.

Baylie Gensubrg teeing off on 16. Provided / Kirsten Harris

Individually, Addison Jones maintained her two-stroke lead, finishing the tournament with a total score of 176 to secure the state title. The Lakers also placed two additional players in the top 10 of the 37-player field. Freshman Leah Homsy performed impressively, shooting 97 and 101 to finish in 7th place, while Gensburg earned All-State honors with a 5th place finish (98/92).

Incline’s Chloe Greer finished in third place with consistent rounds of 90, while teammate Ashley Siminov secured 8th place with identical scores of 99.

The rivalry between North Tahoe and Incline has been fierce throughout the season, culminating in an exciting showdown between the four Lakers and five Highlanders. Head Coach Kirsten Harris expressed her pride in the team’s effort: “I am so proud of our Lakers, they fought hard all season. With a small team, everyone’s scores counted every tournament. That is a hard position to be in knowing there is no margin for error. Despite being disappointed with a second place finish, I was really impressed with the maturity and grace with which our players handled the loss and know they will be working hard in the off season to come back stronger next fall.”

As the North Tahoe and Incline golf rivalry continues, both teams are set to compete at a high level in the upcoming boys’ spring season. North Tahoe aims for a fourth consecutive State Championship, while the Incline boys are determined to improve on their second-place finish from last season.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.