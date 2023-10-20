Lady Lakers golf team caps undefeated season with state championship

The North Tahoe girls' golf team poses with the Class 2A state championship trophy.

Courtesy photo

NEW WASHOE CITY, Nev. — The North Tahoe girls’ golf team capped off an undefeated season this week by winning the two-day Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Girls’ Golf Tournament.

After finishing as runners-up the past two seasons, the Lakers broke through to claim the state championship in dominant fashion, winning the tournament at Toiyabe Golf Club by a combined 308 strokes.

Senior Libby Webb captured the individual state championship by 10 strokes and finished the two-day tournament with a 38-over-par 182. Webb was on fire to start the tournament on Tuesday, carding an 84 to take a 13-stroke lead into Wednesday’s final round. She’d have the third best score on Wednesday to claim the state title.

Junior Baylie Gensburg shot a 192 to finish in second place. Gensburg bounced back from shooting a 104 on Tuesday to post the best round of any golfer on Wednesday, carding an 88. Sophomore Addison Jones shot a 193 to take third place. Jones had the second best round each day, shooting a 97 on Tuesday and a 96 on Wednesday to give the Lakers a team sweep of the podium.

“We felt very good going into states about the potential for a team championship but we also had three individuals we knew could give the top individual honors a run for their money and had talked about how incredible a podium sweep would be and something the girls worked hard for,” said Coach Kirsten Harris. “The fact that it actually happened was a dream come true.”

Senior Alicia Buckmaster shot a 222 to finish in seventh place, junior Hailee Degliantoni finished in 12th place after shooting a 253, and sophomore Ellie Jacob shot a 304 to take 32nd place.

As a team, North Tahoe won the tournament by 308 strokes with a combined score of 789. White Pine finished in second place with a combined score of 1,097, followed by Sierra Lutheran with a combined score of 1,106.

The Lakers’ state championship is the first for the program since 2010. The golf team at the school was disbanded for several years afterward until alumna Franny Gramanz came to Harris five years ago asking if girls’ golf at North Tahoe could be revived.

“She was so brave and went to all the tournaments that year as an individual and the girls’ program has her to thank for all of the success we have had over the past few seasons,” said Harris.