Lady Lakers off to strong start with 2-0 record

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – The Lady Lakers have made an impressive start to their golf season, currently holding a perfect 2-0 record against league opponents. With a smaller team this year, every player’s performance is critical, and the results so far have been encouraging.

The Lakers began their season on a high note last Thursday at their home course, Tahoe City, where they shot a score of 198. This effort was enough to secure victory over second-place Incline, who trailed by 6 strokes. Truckee, competing out of league, led the day with a low score of 188, showcasing the area’s competitive golfing talent. North Tahoe High School junior Addison Jones delivered a strong performance, tying for second place with a 41. Freshman Leah Homsy also shone brightly, setting a personal best with a 44. Junior Ellie Jacob rounded out the Lakers’ scorecard with a personal record of 58.

2024 Team at Home Course, Tahoe City Golf Course. Left to Right: Head Coach Kirsten Harris, Junior Ellie Jacob, Junior Addison Jones, Freshman Leah Homsy, Senior Baylie Gensburg, Assistant Coach Kyle Culbreth. Provided / @KHarris_Photo

In their second tournament of the season, held at Northstar Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Lakers continued their strong play. They shot a 206, besting Incline’s 216. Addison Jones once again excelled, finishing in second place after a scorecard playoff with Morgan Hayes of Sage Ridge, both scoring 41. Senior Baylie Gensburg finished tied for fifth with a score of 46, and Leah Homsy maintained her solid performance with a 48, securing eighth place.

Incline’s Chloe Greer has also shown remarkable form this season, with solid rounds of 41 at Tahoe City and 42 at Northstar, finishing tied for second in both tournaments.

Despite losing three key members from last year’s state championship team, including individual state champion Libby Webb, the Lakers have demonstrated resilience and skill. As the season progresses, their ability to adapt and compete remains impressive.

