Lady Lakers tame Lions to reach league title game

North Tahoe junior Alana Hendricks drives to the basket for a layup against Yerington during the Class 2A Northern League semifinals.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The North Tahoe girls’ basketball team stamped a trip to Las Vegas and the Class 2A state tournament on Friday night, knocking off Yerington in the Northern League semifinals.

The top-seeded Lakers rode an early lead to a 47-29 win against the No. 4 seed Lions, and will now face second-seeded Pershing County today for the Northern League championship.

North Tahoe senior captain Nicole Sosa Castellanos led the Lakers in the first quarter Friday night, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers as part of nine points in the game. She would later cap off the Lakers’ first half by sinking a 3-pointer from a few steps inside half court as the buzzer sounded to give North Tahoe a 28-17 edge.

Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, scoring a total of seven points. Sophomore Makenna Alter scored both baskets for a North Tahoe team that outscored Yerington 4-3 during the period. Alter finished with 10 points on the night.

The Lakers would pick things up in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points on the way to a third win against Yerington this season.

Junior Alana Hendricks scored 10 points for North Tahoe. Sophomore Laura Couwenhoven scored seven points, including five straight during a stretch in the fourth quarter. Junior Keadle Verkler added five points, junior Virginia Gibeaut scored four points, and senior Kiele Myers scored two points.

North Tahoe will now play Pershing County for the Class 2A Northern League championship today at 11 a.m. at Incline High School. The Lakers won a pair of close matchups against the Mustangs earlier in the season, taking 32-30 victory in the first matchup followed by a 35-31 at Pershing County.

By reaching the league title game, North Tahoe and Pershing County earned berths into the four-team Class 2A state championship tournament set for Feb. 24-25 in Las Vegas.

