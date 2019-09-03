Lady Wolverines post best finish in program history at High Sierra volleyball tourney

The Truckee girls’ volleyball team came away from last weekend’s High Sierra Invitational with a fifth-place finish, which is the best in program history.

Courtesy photo

The Truckee volleyball team played in the annual High Sierra Invitational in Reno last weekend and came away with the best finish in program history.

Playing in a field of 44 teams, many of which were larger schools from Reno and California, the Lady Wolverines finished in fifth place with a 5-2 record.

The team captured wins against McQueen, El Camino, Whitney, Central Catholic, and Douglas. Hilmar and Chico were the two schools to defeat Truckee.

Senior captain Kelly Cross led the Wolverines during the tournament, finishing with 75 kills and nine aces. Senior Kaley Settle finished with 27 kills and a team-high 10 aces. Senior captain Joy Galles led the team with 23 digs. Galles also had eight aces. Senior Quinn Kirschner had a team-high 133 assists and five aces. Senior Jaylin Powell posted a five blocks to lead Truckee Senior Morgan Just had 24 kills. Junior Tatum Legare finished the tournament with four blocks and 16 kills.

The Wolverines (6-2, 1-0 Northern League) will jump back into league play on Wednesday with a road matchup against North Valleys (0-3, 0-1 Northern League). The match is set for a 6 p.m. start time.