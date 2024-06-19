Lahontan Community Foundation awards 25 grants
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Lahontan Community Foundation recently awarded 25 local non-prof-its grants totaling $247,319. Over the course of two decades, the LCF has granted more than $2.8 million to Truckee-North Lake Tahoe non-profits and organizations. The Lahontan community comes together for two major fundraisers each year to raise funds and show support for the local community.
The largest awards went to non-profits providing health and human services ($120,295), followed closely by education and youth development ($73,100), arts, cul-ture and civic life ($30,924) and environment, recreation and animal welfare ($23,000.) These grants will help to ensure that seniors have food security, kids are mentored and tutored, mental health services continue, trails are maintained, veterinary services are provided, the disabled have medical services and activities, and children have access to music and the outdoors.
“The Lahontan community recognizes the need for assistance is growing in our town,” said Janet Lowell, LCF president. “Our goal each year is to help those groups providing much-needed services whether it’s providing food security and hunger relief to residents and seniors, funding for the Boys & Girls Club, underwriting divers to clean Donner Lake, sending middle-schoolers on outdoor education field trips or ensuring Gateway Mountain Center staff receive training for care for their clients.”
The full list of 2024 awardees:
- Boys & Girls Club North Lake Tahoe
- Humane Society of Truckee Tahoe
- Sierra Community House
- Sierra Senior Services
- Achieve Tahoe
- Adventure Risk Challenge
- Aim High for High School
- Clean Up the Lake
- Gateway Mountain Center
- High Fives Foundation
- KidZone Museum
- Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival
- Pet Network Humane Society
- Positively Rolling
- Read With Me
- Safe Talk for Teens
- Sagehen Outdoor Education Program
- Send It Foundation
- SOS Outreach
- Tahoe Food Hub
- Tahoe Truckee School of Music
- Tahoe’s Connection for Families
- Truckee Community Cares
- Truckee Excellence in Music Parents Organi-zation
The Lahontan Community Foundation Fund is a committee advised fund held at The Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For information about the LCF, please contact LCF president Janet Lowell at je.low-ell@verizon.com.
